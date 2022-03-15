MLB Managers, Coaches Required to Be Up to Date on COVID-19 Vaccines for 2022 Season

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In a memo sent to teams on Saturday, Major League Baseball announced it is requiring managers, coaches and other on-field staff to be "up to date" with their COVID-19 vaccines for the 2022 season, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

MLB had the same requirement for the 2021 postseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

