Report: Tyreke Evans to Sign G League Contract, Expected to Join Bucks' Affiliate

Tyreke Evans is reportedly taking a step toward joining the Milwaukee Bucks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Evans signed a deal with the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League. The Herd are Milwaukee's G League affiliate, and Charania noted the deal is for "evaluation toward a potential deal with the Bucks."

The Bucks' interest is not a surprise considering Charania reported in February they hosted Evans for a workout and meeting.

Evans has not played an NBA game since the 2018-19 campaign, and the league announced in February it granted his request to be reinstated from a suspension. The announcement explained he was previously "dismissed and disqualified from the league on May 17, 2019, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program."

That made him a free agent, and the Bucks took a step toward adding him to the roster.

The Memphis product is 32 years old and has been away from the game for some time, but he was a difference-maker before the suspension. In fact, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2009 NBA draft was the 2009-10 Rookie of the Year and averaged double-figure scoring totals in each of his first 10 seasons in the league.

Evans has played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers and was best known for his athleticism and ability to get into the lane, but he also showed improvement from the outside during his career.

After shooting worse than 30 percent from three-point range in four of his first five seasons, he connected on 39.9 percent from deep in 2017-18 and 35.6 percent in 2018-19.

That shooting will be key if he ever does play for the Bucks since opposing defenses collapse on Giannis Antetokounmpo whenever the reigning NBA Finals MVP has the ball.

Evans will need to be ready to take advantage of that spacing and hit from three-point range if he is going to be an impact player for the defending champions down the stretch.