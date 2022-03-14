Players Championship 2022 Prize Money: Purse Payout and Final Leaderboard

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Cameron Smith won the 2022 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Monday, earning a record-breaking haul in prize money.

Smith shot a six-under 66 in the final round and finished with a final score of 13 under to secure the win, his fifth career PGA Tour victory and second of the season. He also won this year's Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

With the win, Smith takes home a first-place prize of $3.6 million that sets the record for the largest winning check in professional golf history, according to Brentley Romine of Golf Channel. Justin Thomas had previously held that distinction after he won $2.7 million for capturing last year's Players victory.

This year's Players Championship featured the biggest individual event purse in the history of golf at $20 million, an increase of $5 million from last year.

Here's a look at the leaderboard and earnings, as well as a deeper dive into Smith's victory.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Players Championship Top Five Leaderboard and Payouts

1st. Cameron Smith, -13; $3.6 million

2nd. Anirban Lahiri, -12; $2.18 million

3rd. Paul Casey, -11; $1.38 million

4th. Kevin Kisner, -10; $980,000

5th. Keegan Bradley, -9; $820,000

Smith's day was an absolute roller coaster. He birdied five of his first six holes before closing out the front nine with three consecutive bogeys.

Smith then recovered with a mostly clean back nine that began with four straight birdies. He made par on the next three holes before an incredible birdie on the famous par-three 17th hole that was preceded by a masterful setup.

But true to form, Smith's day ended in nail-biting fashion. His third shot on 18 landed in the water before he was able to set himself up beautifully with a chip shot to save bogey.

Anirban Lahiri had an opportunity to force a playoff, but his birdie putt on 18 came up short and he had to settle for par.

Smith's win was an emotional one because his family from Australia was in attendance for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it was his first time seeing his mother and sister in two years.