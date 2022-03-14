Report: MLB Extra-Inning Ghost-Runner Rule Expected to Be Restored amid Talks

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears that extra-inning MLB games won't be facing many adjustments ahead of the 2022 season.

According to Jayson Stark and Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the league and the Major League Baseball Players Association are discussing keeping the ghost-runner rule in place for the upcoming year.

"As part of their negotiations on health and safety protocols, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are discussing restoring the rule that placed a runner on second to begin extra innings, sources on both sides told The Athletic on Monday," Stark and Gelb reported.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.