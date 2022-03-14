Andrew McCutchen, Brewers Reportedly Agree to Contract in MLB Free Agency

Todd Kirkland/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly agreed to a contract with five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as Major League Baseball's condensed offseason continues, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

This comes after Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the National League Central team is "in talks" with the free-agent outfielder. While McCutchen played for the Philadelphia Phillies the last three years, he is familiar with the division from his nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

McCutchen's impressive resume includes the 2013 National League MVP award, a Gold Glove, four Silver Slugger awards and the five All-Star nods.

He has been in the league since 2009 and was one of the best players in baseball during his prime. In fact, he finished in the top five of NL MVP voting in four straight seasons from 2012 through 2015 when he was the face of the Pirates.

The 35-year-old won't consistently hit .300 while threatening for 30 home runs and playing Gold Glove defense anymore, but he can still be a productive veteran leader for a Brewers club in win-now mode.

McCutchen slashed .222/.334/.444 with 27 home runs and 80 RBI in 144 games for the Phillies last season. The 27 long balls represented his highest mark since he was on the Pirates in 2017 and underscored his ability to still impact a game with his power.

Milwaukee is looking to make the playoffs for the fifth straight season and figures to rely on its strong pitching. Yet it likely needs more offense to go from a playoff team to a World Series winner for the first time in franchise history, and McCutchen can be a piece of that puzzle.



Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Christian Yelich returns to form after a disappointing pair of seasons, the Brewers will have two former MVPs in the lineup at the same time who can form a decent one-two punch when they are playing at their best.