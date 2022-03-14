Russell Wilson Reportedly Recruiting Bobby Wagner to Broncos in 2022 NFL Free Agency

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Russell Wilson may be heading to the Denver Broncos, but he's reportedly trying to bring a little Seattle flavor with him.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the veteran quarterback is "recruiting" free-agent linebacker and longtime teammate Bobby Wagner to Denver.

There are conflicting reports regarding a potential reunion, however:

Wilson has reportedly been traded to the Broncos alongside a 2022 fourth-round pick for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, first- and second-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a 2022 fifth-rounder.

The trade can't be made official until March 16, when the new league year commences.

Shortly thereafter, the Seahawks released Wagner, moving on from the leaders on offense and defense within a day of each other. It represented a seismic shift for the organization, ushering in what appears to be a rebuilding effort.

"Bobby is one of the great Seahawks of all-time," head coach Pete Carroll said in a statement last week. "His leadership in the community, locker room, and on the field is a tribute to his character and consistency. Bobby set an incredible example for all to follow, and we will continue to follow him all the way to the Hall of Fame."

Wagner, however, wasn't exactly thrilled with how things ended in Seattle:

Regardless, Wagner promises to have a vibrant market in free agency. The eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time first-team All-Pro selection and one-time champion was excellent yet again in 2021, registering 170 tackles (three for loss), one interception, five passes defensed, a forced fumble and a sack.

At 31, he's still in his prime, even if there will be questions regarding how much longer he can play at an elite level.

But Wilson reportedly still believes in him and wants to reunite. It's hard to imagine the Broncos would take too much issue with that possibility.