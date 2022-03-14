NBA Rumors: Jazz's Quin Snyder Seen as Possible Gregg Popovich Replacement with Spurs

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is viewed as a potential candidate to eventually replace Gregg Popovich as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, according to NBA insider Marc Stein (h/t Sam Quinn of CBS Sports).

Popovich recently set the record for the most wins by a coach in NBA history and owns a 1,336-695 record in his 26 seasons as head coach of the Spurs. He took over as head coach before the 1996-97 season and has since led the franchise to five NBA titles.

However, time is ticking for the 73-year-old Popovich, who could retire in the near future. The Spurs also haven't reached the playoffs in the last two seasons and aren't on pace to do so this year. San Antonio and Popovich could be ready for a change.

Snyder is a logical choice to replace Popovich. He previously coached the Austin Toros, San Antonio's G League affiliate, from 2007 to '10 before serving as an assistant for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers. He also served as an assistant under Mike Budenholzer, a Popovich disciple, with the Atlanta Hawks for the 2013-14 season before taking over as head coach of the Jazz ahead of the 2014-15 campaign.

The 55-year-old has found some success in Utah, too, leading the team to playoff appearances in five of the last seven seasons. The Jazz are also on pace to reach the postseason this year, sitting fourth in the Western Conference with a 42-25 record.

In his eight seasons as head coach, Snyder owns a 365-256 record.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While the Spurs are interested, there's no guarantee Snyder will be available. He's had a successful career in Utah, and he may not want to leave. Even if he was available, he'd be one of the hottest head coaching candidates on the market, so the Spurs would face a lot of competition for his services.