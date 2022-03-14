F1's Lewis Hamilton Changing Name to Include Mother's Maiden Name Larbalestier

KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

Formula 1's Lewis Hamilton revealed he is changing his name to include his mother's maiden name, Larbalestier.

"It would mean the world to my family [to win an eighth title]," Hamilton told reporters Monday. "It would mean a lot to me knowing that, for example, I am really proud of my family's name, Hamilton.

"None of you might know that my mom's name is Larbalestier, and I am just about to put that in my name. I don't fully understand the whole idea that when people get married the woman loses their name, and I really want my mum's name to continue on with the Hamilton name."

Carmen, Hamilton's mother, changed her name to Lockhart after getting married for a second time. Hamilton's parents are divorced.

Hamilton did not reveal how he would like to be referred to going forward. The winningest driver in F1 history, Hamilton has won seven series championships and nearly won an eighth last season before controversially losing to Max Verstappen.

The 37-year-old is set to be among the favorites to win the 2022 championship.