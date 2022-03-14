MMQB: Matt Corral 'Was Confident Bordering on Cocky' During NFL Combine Interviews

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral certainly made an impression at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that a number of teams mentioned Corral's "swagger" following his interviews:

"The 23-year-old redshirt junior was confident bordering on cocky in his interviews, and knew Lane Kiffin's offense (which is simplistic, by NFL standards) inside and out. Guys I talked to said you could see leadership traits and maybe a little bit of the youth (there are some questions relating back to maturity as a college kid there) that they'd heard about before talking to him."

