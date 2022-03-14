Knicks Rumors: Mitchell Robinson Expected to Be Pursued by Pistons, Thunder and Mavs

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will be an unrestricted free agent over the summer, and he's expected to have suitors.

According to Steve Popper of Newsday, the Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are expected to pursue the veteran center.

