Donovan Mitchell Rumors: 'It's an Open Secret That the Knicks Are Targeting' Jazz SG

AP Photo/Adam Fondren

Donovan Mitchell is under contract through at least the 2024-25 season, but that hasn't stopped speculation he may force his way out of Utah if the Jazz's playoff hopes go awry.

Steve Popper of Newsday reported "it's an open secret that the [New York] Knicks are targeting" the All-Star guard.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.