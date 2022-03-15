WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Dies at Age 63 Following 3 Heart Attacks

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Scott Hall—one of the most charismatic figures in professional wrestling history—died Monday at the age of 63.

Wade Keller of PWTorch reported Sunday that Hall had been placed on life support after suffering three heart attacks following hip surgery. Keller noted that the heart attacks were the result of a blood clot.

Longtime wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett announced earlier this month on Facebook (h/t TMZ Sports) that Hall had been hospitalized after breaking his hip due to a fall.

On Monday, Hall's close friend and former tag team partner Kevin Nash wrote on Instagram that Hall would be taken off life support once his family was present.

Nash also honored Hall in the post, writing:

"I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I'm so very f--king sad. I love Scott with all my heart, but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. ...

"As we prepare for life without him, just remember there goes a great guy you ain't going to see another one like him again. See ya down the road Scott. I couldn't love a human being any more than I do you."

Hall was a stalwart in WWE and WCW throughout the 1990s and into the early 2000s, but he got his start in wrestling in 1984.

His first taste of success came as part of the American Wrestling Association (AWA) under the names "Magnum" Scott Hall and "Big" Scott Hall. While there from 1985-1989, Hall held the AWA World Tag Team Championships once with eventual WWE legend Curt "Mr. Perfect" Hennig.

Hall later made the jump to WCW and wrestled under the name Diamond Studd from 1991-1992, but it was in WWE that he truly became a star.

WWE gave Hall the name Razor Ramon and he instantly took to the gimmick, which was that of a Cuban-American living in Miami. Hall said many times over the years that he drew inspiration from Scarface characters for his gimmicks.

As Ramon, Hall was known for his cool demeanor, as well as his gold chains and toothpick, the latter of which he would throw at his opponents before matches.

Under the Razor Ramon gimmick, Hall was one of WWE's biggest stars in the mid-1990s, holding the Intercontinental Championship on four occasions. He also competed in one of the first high-profile ladder matches in pro wrestling history, beating Shawn Michaels for the IC title at WrestleMania 10.

While in WWE, Hall formed a close bond with Nash, Michaels, Triple H and Sean Waltman. Together, they became known as The Kliq, which was a known group to tuned-in fans at the time despite the fact that it was never acknowledged on-screen.

In 1996, Hall and Nash changed the business in myriad ways, as they made the leap from WWE to WCW.

Before leaving, Hall, Nash, Michaels and Triple H embraced in the middle of the ring at a house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The incident became known as the "Curtain Call," and it was significant since fans had rarely seen wrestlers break kayfabe in the form of intermingling between heels and faces.

Hall made his WCW return on the May 27, 1996, edition of Nitro, making his way to the ring through the crowd and creating the illusion that he was invading WCW from WWE.

During his first promo, Hall famously said, "You know who I am, but you don't know why I'm here."

Once in WCW, Hall and Nash became known as The Outsiders, and they ultimately formed the New World Order (nWo) with Hulk Hogan, who shockingly turned heel at Bash at the Beach 1996 and became known as Hollywood Hogan.

Hall was one of WCW's biggest stars and top draws, holding the WCW World Tag Team Championships seven times, the United States Championship twice and the Television Championship once.

He never won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, however, and will go down as one of the best pro wrestlers to never win a world title in a major promotion.

After WWE overcame WCW Nitro beating WWE Raw for 83 consecutive weeks and eventually purchased WCW in 2001, Hall made his WWE return in 2002 as a member of the nWo with Nash and Hogan.

The return was short-lived, but Hall did have a match against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 18.

Hall later made sporadic appearances for TNA from 2002-2010 and would hold the TNA World Tag Team Championships once with Nash and Eric Young.

Substance misuse largely derailed Hall's in-ring career during the end of his time with WCW and during his second stint with WWE.

Hall became one of the great comeback stories in wrestling, though, when he got sober and improved his health with the help of WCW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

That led to Hall getting back in WWE's good graces and earning a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2014. Hall later became one of few people to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame more than once, as he went in as part of the nWo in 2020.

Hall will go down as one of the most recognizable, popular and celebrated stars in the history of professional wrestling and one of the key players behind the biggest boom period in pro wrestling from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s.