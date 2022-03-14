Yankees Rumors: Freeman, Rizzo, Olson Still Possible Targets After Donaldson Trade

AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

The New York Yankees announced the acquisitions of infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela.

But the Yankees reportedly aren't done addressing their infield. According to Andy Martino of SNY, it's a "possibility" that New York will continue to pursue free-agent first basemen Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo, as well as a trade for Matt Olson of the Oakland A's.

Martino added that the Yankees have a desire to get "more lefthanded." He also noted the team may ultimately decide to employ Luke Voit or DJ LeMahieu at first base if it doesn't land land any of the other options on the free-agent or trade markets.

A 32-year-old veteran, Freeman has spent his entire 12-year career with the Atlanta Braves. The 2020 NL MVP helped lead the team to a World Series title last season, hitting 31 home runs and 83 RBI while batting .300 in the regular season.

Freeman would fill the need of a powerful lefty bat in New York's lineup that's dominated by right-handers. However, it would be a surprise to see him depart Atlanta after cementing himself as a cornerstone of the franchise.

The Yankees acquired Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs at last year's trade deadline. The 32-year-old batted .249, hit eight homers and became a fan favorite in 49 games in New York, but the team chose not to sign him to a contract extension before the offseason.

Olson was named to his first All-Star Game in 2021. He became an attractive trade target this offseason after finishing the year with a .271 batting average, 39 home runs and 111 RBI.