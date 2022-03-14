Carlos Correa, Astros 'In Discussions' in Free Agency amid Cubs Rumors

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

One of the biggest free agents on the market this offseason may end up going back to the only Major League Baseball he has ever known.

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane said of Carlos Correa, "Our team has reached out to his agent," per Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston. "We're in discussions."

His comments come after the Chicago Cubs were previously linked to Correa as a potential destination.

MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported the National League Central team was "poised to play a major role in the courtship of Correa" and highlighted the fact it was "among the teams that had the heaviest dialogue" with his camp prior to the league-initiated lockout.

What's more, pitcher Marcus Stroman is the only player under contract after the 2023 campaign, meaning the Cubs could add a high-profile player like Correa to a significant deal. Throw in the fact pitchers Stroman, Kyle Hendricks, and Wade Miley are all dependent on strong infield defense, and the fit makes plenty of sense.

It appeared as if the Cubs might be out of the Correa market when MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported they signed four-time Gold Glover Andrelton Simmons to a one-year deal, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported doing so didn't "preclude" them from pursuing the bigger name.

Nonetheless, Houston may bring plenty of competition.

Correa has been with the team his entire career and has built a resume that includes the American League Rookie of the Year in 2015, two All-Star selections, a Gold and Platinum Glove and the 2017 World Series title.

He slashed .279/.336/.485 with 26 home runs and 92 RBI last season and is just 27 years old.

Correa is also a proven playoff performer and would drastically elevate the ceiling of the Astros, Cubs or any other team that signed him.

Houston is at least discussing a reunion as the market starts to heat up ahead of the rescheduled April 7 Opening Day.