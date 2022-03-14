NCAA Women's Basketball Bracket 2022: Results, Seeds, Reaction and Analysis

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

The largest NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket in history is out.

The NCAA revealed the 68-team field Sunday, which will feature a First Four segment for the first time. South Carolina, Louisville, North Carolina State and defending-champion Stanford captured the four coveted No. 1 seeds, while Dayton, DePaul, Missouri State and Florida State just snuck in with the expanded field.

Here is a look at the full bracket:

A number of things jumped out about this bracket, including the discussion between Louisville and Baylor for a No. 1 seed.

The Bears lost to Texas in Sunday's Big 12 tournament championship game, while the Cardinals lost to Miami in a stunner in the ACC tournament quarterfinals on March 4. Louisville scored just seven points in the fourth quarter and allowed the Hurricanes to come back, which seemingly opened the door for Baylor to potentially grab a No. 1 seed.

Alas, the Bears may have missed their chance with the loss to the Longhorns.

Elsewhere, the defending champions could be challenged by that same Texas team just to get to the Final Four. The Longhorns are the No. 2 seed in Stanford's bracket and will pose quite the daunting test if both teams advance to the Elite Eight.

The Cardinal aren't the only No. 1 seed who might be caught looking ahead to a potential Elite Eight showdown with a No. 2 seed. That's because North Carolina State landed the Connecticut Huskies as the No. 2 seed in its bracket, which is notable beyond the historic program's track record of success.

After all, UConn may have been a No. 1 seed this season if it stayed healthy.

Star guard Paige Bueckers was out from Dec. 5 until Feb. 25 with a knee injury during a period that saw the Huskies drop games to Georgia Tech, Louisville, Oregon and Villanova. She wasn't the only one sidelined, as ESPN's Alexa Philippou noted seven of the team's nine primary rotational players missed at least two games this season.

It appears as if UConn is getting healthy just in time for the Big Dance, which is a daunting proposition for North Carolina State and the rest of the field.