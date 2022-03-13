Players Championship 2022: Anirban Lahiri Holds 1-Shot Lead After Sunday's Action

David Cannon/Getty Images

A crowded field at the PLAYERS Championship in Florida's Ponte Vedra Beach is trying to catch up to Anirban Lahiri.

Lahiri made it through 11 holes in the third round on Sunday before play was suspended because of darkness and finished the day at 9-under for the tournament, giving him a one-stroke lead over Harold Varner III and Tom Hoge and a two-stroke lead over Sebastian Munoz, Paul Casey and Sam Burns.

Rain storms in the first two days of the tournament led to a strange schedule over the weekend, with the majority of the field finishing their second round on Sunday and those who made the cut beginning their third rounds.

No players finished the third round on the day, with the hope that the field can get through both the remainder of the third and full duration of the fourth round on Monday. A Tuesday finish remains a possibility.

Lahiri is now 25 holes away from winning the PLAYERS after an impressive showing on Sunday:

Lahiri was the story of the day, but Shane Lowry provided the moment of the day with his ace on No. 17:

A number of high-profile players missed the cut, including Jason Day, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Zach Johnson.

Others who did make the cut, like Rory McIlroy (+3) and Bubba Watson (+2), have struggled.

Play will resume at 8 a.m. ET on Monday morning.