eMLS Cup 2022 Results: PauloNeto999's Top Highlights and Prize Money

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Atlanta United's PauloNeto999 came into the 2022 eMLS Cup as the No. 5 overall seed. He's leaving with $14,000 in his pocket.

He defeated No. 3 seed KingCJ0 of DC United 5-3 on aggregate in Major League Soccer's FIFA 22 tournament final at the SXSW festival.

Sunday's tournament had an overall prize pool of $35,000, with the winner taking home $14,000.

And the top three finishers at the tournament were also guaranteed a spot in the EA Sports FIFA 22 Global Series Playoffs.

PauloNeto999 started the final off on the front foot, with a tasty chip over the goalkeeper on the break to take the early lead:

He won the first leg, 2-1.

An early goal in the second leg gave PauloNeto999 what appeared to be an insurmountable 3-1 lead in aggregate. But KingCJ0 pulled one back just before the close of the second half, tightening the screws.

That didn't seem to affect PauloNeto999 much—he immediately widened the gap to two goals early in the second half with a quick tally, arguably the goal of the tournament.

He'd score another later in the half, wrapping up the tourney.

PauloNeto999 advanced to the final by beating No. 12 seed Savvy Panda, No. 5 seed Alekzandur and No. 1 seed GoalMachine.

KingCJ0, who had a Round 1 bye, knocked off No. 6 seed doolsta and No. 2 seed Lamps en route to the final.

But the day belonged to PauloNeto999.