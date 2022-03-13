Crufts Dog Show Results 2022: Final Winners, Top Photos and Reaction

Crufts Dog Show Results 2022: Final Winners, Top Photos and ReactionMarch 14, 2022
After canceling the event in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crufts Dog Show returned in 2022 at the NEC Birmingham in England with Baxer the flat-coated retriever from the Gundog Group winning the Best in Show award.
The Best in Show award is the most prestigious award a dog can earn. The dogs begin by competing against other dogs of the same breed and age before moving on to being judged alongside various breeds and ages.
Here are the final results from Sunday's action, per Birmingham Live's David Bentley:
Gundog
Winner: Baxer (Flat-Coated Retriever), Owner: Ms R & Mr P Ulin & Oware
Reserve: Gwendariff Come Fly with Me (Irish Setter), Owner: Mrs D Stewart-Ritchie
Third: Layways Van Winkle JW (Hungarian Vizsla), Owner: Miss E J Miles
Fourth: Coedcernyw Calendar Girl JW (Cocker Spaniel), Owner: Mr I & Mrs S Hillier
Working Dog
Winner: Siberiadrift Keep The Love for Zimavolk JW ShCM (Siberian Husky), Owner: Miss J Allen
Reserve: Black Star del Biagio (Alaskan Malamute), Owner: G Biagiotti
Third: Lanfrese Argento (Boxer), Owner Mr M Griffiths
Fourth: Cyberus Its All About Bertie for Womlu (Mastiff), Owner: Mr S & Mrs T Coulman-Hole
Pastoral Dog
Winner: Ch Bottom Shaker The Greatest Picture (Old English Sheepdog), Owner: Mr Koroknai
Reserve: Ch Wyndstar Magic Marker (Australian Shepherd), Owner: Mrs K, Mrs D, Mr J & Mrs M Kirtley, Erdesz, Shaw
Third: Ch Nikara Diamond Dancer JW (Samoyed), Owner: Mrs V & and Mrs S A Freer & Smith
Fourth: Ch Frostice Makeover (Shetland Sheepdog), Owner: Mrs B Andersson
Terrier Dog
Winner: Turith Adonis (Irish Terrier), Owner: Mr J & Mr A Averis & Barker
Reserve: Northcote's Isn't That The Way (Lakeland Terrier), Owner: Mr F W Schoeneberg
Third: Rocabec Riding Shotgun (Bedlington Terrier), Owner: Mr & Mrs P Cumming
Fourth: Flanagan Limited Edition (Skye Terrier), Owner: Miss B Blahova
Utility Dog
Winner: Waffle (Poodle), Owner: Mr T, Mr J, Mrs S & Mr J Isherwood, Lynn, Stone & Shaw
Reserve: Elvis The Amazing Boy del Tassino to Loyjean (Chow Chow), Owner: Mr W Mcnaught
Third: Ellemstra Against All Odds JW (Dalmation), Owner: Mrs E J & Mr C N Emmett & Simons
Fourth: Minarets Best Kept Secret (Miniature Poodle), Owner: Miss M Harwood
Crufts @Crufts
Sometimes the excitement of Best in Show is just too much for some 😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Waffle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Waffle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crufts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crufts</a> <a href="https://t.co/pmcbEsLQEy">pic.twitter.com/pmcbEsLQEy</a>
Toy
Winner: Royal Precious Jp's F4 Conan (Yorkshire Terrier), Owner: Mrs Obama
Reserve: Tiny Fellow's U Got the Look (Pomeranian), Owner: Miss C & Mr T Kristoffersen & Losen
Third: Leogem Winter Melody (Cavalier-King Charles Spaniel), Owner: Mr D & Mrs T Homes
Fourth: Limartine Mr Blue (Bichon Frise), Owner: Mrs.l A Mault
Hound
Winner: Ina's Fashion Desirable (Greyhound), Owner: Mrs I Koulermou
Reserve: Creme Anglaise's Irish Cream (Whippet), Owner: Mr J W & Mr K Akerboom & Van Der Schaaf
Third: Vaskurs Moni Maker Qiwidotter (Pharaoh Hound), Owner: Mr T & Mrs S Torres
Fourth: Forget-Me-Not V Tum-Tum's Vriendjes (Basset Griffon Vendeen), Owner: Mrs A.n. Huikeshoven
Heelwork to Music
Here is this year's Heelwork to Music winner. The performance was inspired by Disney's Aladdin.
Flyball Final
Roadrunners Beep Beep defeated the reigning champions, Focus, in the flyball final, setting a new record in the process.
Agility Competition
Zest, a Border collie, won the 2022 Agility Competition with an incredible performance.