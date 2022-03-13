X

    Crufts Dog Show Results 2022: Final Winners, Top Photos and Reaction

    Erin WalshMarch 14, 2022

    Katja Ogrin/Getty Images

    After canceling the event in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crufts Dog Show returned in 2022 at the NEC Birmingham in England with Baxer the flat-coated retriever from the Gundog Group winning the Best in Show award.

    The result is in! Best in Show <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crufts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crufts</a> 2022 goes to Baxer!! 🏆🐶💚 <a href="https://t.co/COtdHz1DXJ">pic.twitter.com/COtdHz1DXJ</a>

    Baxer is very proud of his rosette! 🏵️🐕 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crufts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crufts</a> 2022 <a href="https://t.co/XBGpmaudPt">pic.twitter.com/XBGpmaudPt</a>

    The Best in Show award is the most prestigious award a dog can earn. The dogs begin by competing against other dogs of the same breed and age before moving on to being judged alongside various breeds and ages.

    Here are the final results from Sunday's action, per Birmingham Live's David Bentley:

    Gundog

    Winner: Baxer (Flat-Coated Retriever), Owner: Ms R & Mr P Ulin & Oware

    Reserve: Gwendariff Come Fly with Me (Irish Setter), Owner: Mrs D Stewart-Ritchie

    Third: Layways Van Winkle JW (Hungarian Vizsla), Owner: Miss E J Miles

    Fourth: Coedcernyw Calendar Girl JW (Cocker Spaniel), Owner: Mr I & Mrs S Hillier

    Winning the Gundog group and moving onto <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crufts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crufts</a> 2022 Best in Show is Baxer the Retriever!!🏅🐕 <a href="https://t.co/ALXiccjeXz">pic.twitter.com/ALXiccjeXz</a>

    Working Dog

    Winner: Siberiadrift Keep The Love for Zimavolk JW ShCM (Siberian Husky), Owner: Miss J Allen

    Reserve: Black Star del Biagio (Alaskan Malamute), Owner: G Biagiotti

    Third: Lanfrese Argento (Boxer), Owner Mr M Griffiths

    Fourth: Cyberus Its All About Bertie for Womlu (Mastiff), Owner: Mr S & Mrs T Coulman-Hole

    Pastoral Dog

    Winner: Ch Bottom Shaker The Greatest Picture (Old English Sheepdog), Owner: Mr Koroknai

    Reserve: Ch Wyndstar Magic Marker (Australian Shepherd), Owner: Mrs K, Mrs D, Mr J & Mrs M Kirtley, Erdesz, Shaw

    Third: Ch Nikara Diamond Dancer JW (Samoyed), Owner: Mrs V & and Mrs S A Freer & Smith

    Fourth: Ch Frostice Makeover (Shetland Sheepdog), Owner: Mrs B Andersson

    Terrier Dog

    Winner: Turith Adonis (Irish Terrier), Owner: Mr J & Mr A Averis & Barker

    Reserve: Northcote's Isn't That The Way (Lakeland Terrier), Owner: Mr F W Schoeneberg

    Third: Rocabec Riding Shotgun (Bedlington Terrier), Owner: Mr & Mrs P Cumming

    Fourth: Flanagan Limited Edition (Skye Terrier), Owner: Miss B Blahova

    Utility Dog

    Winner: Waffle (Poodle), Owner: Mr T, Mr J, Mrs S & Mr J Isherwood, Lynn, Stone & Shaw

    Reserve: Elvis The Amazing Boy del Tassino to Loyjean (Chow Chow), Owner: Mr W Mcnaught

    Third: Ellemstra Against All Odds JW (Dalmation), Owner: Mrs E J & Mr C N Emmett & Simons

    Fourth: Minarets Best Kept Secret (Miniature Poodle), Owner: Miss M Harwood

    Sometimes the excitement of Best in Show is just too much for some 😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Waffle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Waffle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crufts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crufts</a> <a href="https://t.co/pmcbEsLQEy">pic.twitter.com/pmcbEsLQEy</a>

    Toy

    Winner: Royal Precious Jp's F4 Conan (Yorkshire Terrier), Owner: Mrs Obama

    Reserve: Tiny Fellow's U Got the Look (Pomeranian), Owner: Miss C & Mr T Kristoffersen & Losen

    Third: Leogem Winter Melody (Cavalier-King Charles Spaniel), Owner: Mr D & Mrs T Homes

    Fourth: Limartine Mr Blue (Bichon Frise), Owner: Mrs.l A Mault

    Hound

    Winner: Ina's Fashion Desirable (Greyhound), Owner: Mrs I Koulermou

    Reserve: Creme Anglaise's Irish Cream (Whippet), Owner: Mr J W & Mr K Akerboom & Van Der Schaaf

    Third: Vaskurs Moni Maker Qiwidotter (Pharaoh Hound), Owner: Mr T & Mrs S Torres

    Fourth: Forget-Me-Not V Tum-Tum's Vriendjes (Basset Griffon Vendeen), Owner: Mrs A.n. Huikeshoven

    Heelwork to Music

    Here is this year's Heelwork to Music winner. The performance was inspired by Disney's Aladdin.

    You’ll never have a friend like our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crufts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crufts</a> Heelwork to Music winner! 🏆🧞 <a href="https://t.co/kKIMCOQZtf">pic.twitter.com/kKIMCOQZtf</a>

    Flyball Final

    Roadrunners Beep Beep defeated the reigning champions, Focus, in the flyball final, setting a new record in the process.

    Yet another <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crufts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crufts</a> Flyball record broken in 2022! 💪🎾 <a href="https://t.co/oArwyN2J0U">pic.twitter.com/oArwyN2J0U</a>

    Agility Competition

    Zest, a Border collie, won the 2022 Agility Competition with an incredible performance.

    They jumped through hoops to get here but the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crufts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crufts</a> 2022 Agility Champion is Zest the Border Collie!!✨🐾 <a href="https://t.co/1rNvQdAcMD">pic.twitter.com/1rNvQdAcMD</a>

