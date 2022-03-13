Crufts Dog Show Results 2022: Final Winners, Top Photos and Reaction

Katja Ogrin/Getty Images

After canceling the event in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crufts Dog Show returned in 2022 at the NEC Birmingham in England with Baxer the flat-coated retriever from the Gundog Group winning the Best in Show award.

The Best in Show award is the most prestigious award a dog can earn. The dogs begin by competing against other dogs of the same breed and age before moving on to being judged alongside various breeds and ages.

Here are the final results from Sunday's action, per Birmingham Live's David Bentley:

Gundog

Winner: Baxer (Flat-Coated Retriever), Owner: Ms R & Mr P Ulin & Oware

Reserve: Gwendariff Come Fly with Me (Irish Setter), Owner: Mrs D Stewart-Ritchie

Third: Layways Van Winkle JW (Hungarian Vizsla), Owner: Miss E J Miles

Fourth: Coedcernyw Calendar Girl JW (Cocker Spaniel), Owner: Mr I & Mrs S Hillier

Working Dog

Winner: Siberiadrift Keep The Love for Zimavolk JW ShCM (Siberian Husky), Owner: Miss J Allen

Reserve: Black Star del Biagio (Alaskan Malamute), Owner: G Biagiotti

Third: Lanfrese Argento (Boxer), Owner Mr M Griffiths

Fourth: Cyberus Its All About Bertie for Womlu (Mastiff), Owner: Mr S & Mrs T Coulman-Hole

Pastoral Dog

Winner: Ch Bottom Shaker The Greatest Picture (Old English Sheepdog), Owner: Mr Koroknai

Reserve: Ch Wyndstar Magic Marker (Australian Shepherd), Owner: Mrs K, Mrs D, Mr J & Mrs M Kirtley, Erdesz, Shaw

Third: Ch Nikara Diamond Dancer JW (Samoyed), Owner: Mrs V & and Mrs S A Freer & Smith

Fourth: Ch Frostice Makeover (Shetland Sheepdog), Owner: Mrs B Andersson

Terrier Dog

Winner: Turith Adonis (Irish Terrier), Owner: Mr J & Mr A Averis & Barker

Reserve: Northcote's Isn't That The Way (Lakeland Terrier), Owner: Mr F W Schoeneberg

Third: Rocabec Riding Shotgun (Bedlington Terrier), Owner: Mr & Mrs P Cumming

Fourth: Flanagan Limited Edition (Skye Terrier), Owner: Miss B Blahova

Utility Dog

Winner: Waffle (Poodle), Owner: Mr T, Mr J, Mrs S & Mr J Isherwood, Lynn, Stone & Shaw

Reserve: Elvis The Amazing Boy del Tassino to Loyjean (Chow Chow), Owner: Mr W Mcnaught

Third: Ellemstra Against All Odds JW (Dalmation), Owner: Mrs E J & Mr C N Emmett & Simons

Fourth: Minarets Best Kept Secret (Miniature Poodle), Owner: Miss M Harwood

Toy

Winner: Royal Precious Jp's F4 Conan (Yorkshire Terrier), Owner: Mrs Obama

Reserve: Tiny Fellow's U Got the Look (Pomeranian), Owner: Miss C & Mr T Kristoffersen & Losen

Third: Leogem Winter Melody (Cavalier-King Charles Spaniel), Owner: Mr D & Mrs T Homes

Fourth: Limartine Mr Blue (Bichon Frise), Owner: Mrs.l A Mault

Hound

Winner: Ina's Fashion Desirable (Greyhound), Owner: Mrs I Koulermou

Reserve: Creme Anglaise's Irish Cream (Whippet), Owner: Mr J W & Mr K Akerboom & Van Der Schaaf

Third: Vaskurs Moni Maker Qiwidotter (Pharaoh Hound), Owner: Mr T & Mrs S Torres

Fourth: Forget-Me-Not V Tum-Tum's Vriendjes (Basset Griffon Vendeen), Owner: Mrs A.n. Huikeshoven

Heelwork to Music

Here is this year's Heelwork to Music winner. The performance was inspired by Disney's Aladdin.

Flyball Final

Roadrunners Beep Beep defeated the reigning champions, Focus, in the flyball final, setting a new record in the process.

Agility Competition

Zest, a Border collie, won the 2022 Agility Competition with an incredible performance.