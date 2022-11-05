Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert Enters Health and Safety Protocols, Out vs. Rockets

AP Photo/Matt York

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets after entering the health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

It represents the first missed regular-season action for the center since arriving in Minnesota this offseason.

Gobert also missed time last season because of a strained calf, left shoulder inflammation, a left foot strain and another stint in the NBA health and safety protocols.

With Gobert sidelined, the Timberwolves will have some options. They can turn to Naz Reid at center or Karl-Anthony Towns could slide up to the 5, which would mean Minnesota could start Jaden McDaniels at the 4.

Through his first nine appearances in Minnesota, Gobert is averaging 12.6 points, a league-leading 13.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 0.6 steals a night.