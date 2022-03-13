Phillies Rumors: Nick Castellanos Contract Interests PHI in MLB Free Agency

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

With an opening in left field and the designated hitter coming to the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies could make a play for free agent Nick Castellanos.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Phillies are one of the teams that has shown interest in the All-Star outfielder.

Cincinnati Reds general manager Nick Krall told reporters Saturday that the team "not been engaged" with Castellanos' representatives about a contract.

Castellanos spent the past two seasons with the Reds. The 30-year-old became a free agent in November after opting out of the final two years and $34 million remaining on the previous deal he signed in January 2020.

Before the lockout began, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Castellanos was seeking a seven- or eight-year contract this offseason.

Castellanos is arguably the top remaining free-agent outfielder on the market, but there's a lot of depth in that area still available. Kris Bryant, Michael Conforto and Andrew McCutchen have yet to sign.

Japan's Seiya Suzuki has attracted the attention of at least five teams, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The addition of the DH to the NL could help Castellanos' market. He has been the fourth-worst outfielder by defensive runs saved (minus-47) since his first full MLB season in 2014, per FanGraphs.

Castellanos' calling card has always been his bat, and he's coming off the best season of his career. The Florida native hit .309/.362/.576 with 34 homers and 100 RBI in 138 games for the Reds in 2021.

Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper is the only sure thing in Philadelphia's outfield right now. Mickey Moniak and Adam Haseley could be penciled in to the other two spots, but the front office could look to upgrade either position.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is very familiar with Castellanos. He was general manager of the Detroit Tigers when the team selected him in the first round of the 2010 MLB draft.