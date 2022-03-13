Former Dodgers RP Joe Kelly Reportedly Agrees to 2-Year Contract with White Sox

Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale added that the deal will be finalized once Kelly passes his physical.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

