NFL Rumors: Vikings' Danielle Hunter Interests Multiple Teams on Trade Market

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

If the Minnesota Vikings are looking to clear cap space before the start of the new league year, there are teams that would be willing to acquire Danielle Hunter.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple teams have called the Vikings to ask about Hunter's availability.

Fowler did note Minnesota isn't actively shopping Hunter, but opposing executives think he could be available since he has an $18 million roster bonus due on March 20.

Hunter has been plagued by injuries over the past two seasons. He didn't appear in a game in 2020 because of a herniated disk in his neck that required surgery.

The two-time Pro Bowler returned for the start of the 2021 season. He started each of the Vikings' first seven games before suffering a torn pectoral muscle in a 20-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 31.

Per Spotrac, the Vikings are currently $15.2 million over the salary cap. Hunter has the second-biggest cap hit on the team at $26.1 million. They could save $18.6 million by trading or releasing him before March 16.

Prior to his season-ending injury, Hunter was playing at a very high level. The 27-year-old had 10 quarterback hits and six sacks in seven games. He's been one of the NFL's most disruptive pass-rushers since his rookie year in 2015.

Hunter has recorded 90 quarterback hits, 73 tackles for loss and 60.5 sacks in 85 career games. He is signed through the 2023 season, but his deal also includes two void years for 2024 and 2025.

Teams are always searching for high-end pass-rushers on the defensive line. Hunter's recent injury history is a concern, but his upside is still so high that he would likely bring back a strong return if the Vikings wanted to move on.

Minnesota is in a potentially difficult spot this offseason. The team is still good enough to consider itself a playoff contender, but it has a 15-18 record over the past two seasons combined after reaching the NFC Divisional Round in 2019.