Matt Chapman Rumors: Athletics Want a Top Phillies Prospect in Trade Discussions

The Oakland Athletics are targeting a top prospect from the Philadelphia Phillies, including Andrew Painter, Mick Abel and Bryson Stott, in any trade for third baseman Matt Chapman, according to Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Coffey added that the Phillies have been reluctant to trade any of those players.

Chapman has been included in trade rumors with the A's likely set for a rebuild after finishing 86-76 last season and missing the playoffs for the fourth time in the last seven seasons.

The 28-year-old also hasn't been as productive since the 2019 season in which he finished sixth in American League MVP voting after slashing .249/.342/.506 with 36 home runs and 91 RBI.

While he did win a Gold Glove in 2021, Chapman has hit .215/.306/.431 with 37 home runs and 97 RBI over the last two seasons, which is a pretty big drop-off from his 2019 campaign.

Still, Chapman is a hot trade candidate given his defensive prowess at the hot corner, where he has won three Gold Gloves and two Platinum Gloves. In addition to the Phillies, the New York Yankees are also among the teams interested in Chapman, according to ESPN's Buster Olney (h/t NBC Sports' Taylor Wirth).

Chapman has two more seasons of arbitration (2022 and 2023) before becoming an unrestricted free agent. He's projected to make $9.5 million in 2022, according to Spotrac, and it's unclear if the A's are willing to spend that much money on him, as they aren't expected to contend this season.

In addition to Chapman, the A's are reportedly considering trading Matt Olson, Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, Chris Bassitt, Ramon Laureano and Lou Trivino in order to slash payroll.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported in November that a pair of executives told him the A's were looking to cut payroll to as little as $50 million for the 2022 season, which would be an MLB low.

Bassitt, Montas, Chapman, Olson, Manaea, Laureano and Trivino are all eligible for arbitration this year. Moving them would undoubtedly save the franchise some money.