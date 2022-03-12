Video: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Magic Johnson Documentary 'They Call Me Magic'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Apple TV+ released a trailer Saturday for the upcoming documentary They Call Me Magic, which focuses on the life and NBA career of Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Interviews featured in the sneak peak include fellow basketball superstars Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Shaquille O'Neal, Jerry West and Dwyane Wade along with President Barack Obama, actor Samuel L. Jackson and rappers LL Cool J and Snoop Dogg, among others.

The four-part documentary, which debuts April 22 on Apple TV+, also includes conversations with Johnson and his family members. Here's the official synopsis:

"For global sports icon Earvin Johnson, 'Magic' has many meanings. It's the sparkle of his megawatt smile and dazzling style of play that forever changed the game of basketball. It's the magnetic connection that led him to the love of his life. It's the shock of an HIV diagnosis that he transformed from grief into triumph—shifting global dialogue about the disease and overcoming its staggering odds. It's his transcendence from sports superstar to business titan, blazing new trails for former athletes and revolutionizing the way corporate America does business in Black communities. Featuring intimate interviews with Magic and an all-star lineup, They Call Me Magic charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era with unprecedented access in a definitive four-part documentary series."

Johnson was one of the most decorated players in NBA history before his retirement in November 1991 because of his HIV diagnosis. He'd won five championships and three MVP awards while earning 12 All-Star appearances, all with the Lakers.

Despite stepping away from the NBA, he was invited to play on Team USA's Dream Team at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, where the American squad steamrolled the competition, winning by an average of 44 points en route to the gold medal.

The Michigan native, who's now 62, returned to the Lakers in the mid-1990s, first as a head coach for 16 games during the 1993-94 season and then as a player for 32 games in the 1995-96 campaign.

He made another comeback to the organization in February 2017 as the team's president of basketball operations but stepped down from that role in April 2019.

Johnson was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of its 2002 class.