Report: Christian McCaffrey Traded to 49ers; Panthers Receive 4 Draft Picks

AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

The Carolina Panthers reportedly completed a blockbuster trade to send running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will receive a package of four draft picks:

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added the Los Angeles Rams showed interest prior to this deal being completed:

Rapoport noted there is a chance McCaffrey could suit up for the 49ers in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs:

McCaffrey, the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, was one of the league's most explosive playmakers across his first three seasons. He recorded 5,443 yards from scrimmage and 39 total touchdowns in 48 appearances (42 starts) over that span.

He also averaged 308.7 touches per year during that stretch, however, and his durability issues over the past two seasons raised obvious concerns about whether the heavy workload wore him down.

The Stanford product, who was named a first-team All-Pro and earned his only Pro Bowl selection in 2019, made just three appearances in 2020 because of ankle and shoulder injuries.

McCaffrey returned for the start of the 2021 season but ended up playing a mere seven contests because of hamstring and ankle injuries. So he played only 10 of a possible 33 games over the past two years.

Last October, he was asked whether he'd consider changing his play style after the injury woes.

"Nah," McCaffrey told reporters. "No. I'll play full speed all the time."

He's tallied 670 total yards and three TDs in six games in 2022.

At 26, the Colorado native still has an opportunity to provide immense value, but it all hinges on whether he can stay healthy for an extended stretch.

McCaffrey, who's under contract through 2025 as part of a four-year, $64.1 million deal, may represent the biggest boom-or-bust addition of the NFL season. He's a game-changing superstar when on the field, and the Niners will hope it's a gamble that pays off.

The dual-threat running back will take over a headline role in the San Francisco backfield, but he could cede playing time to Jeff Wilson Jr. to help limit his touch count. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is also a key factor in the rushing attack.