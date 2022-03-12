Delonte West Participates in BIG3 Tryouts Ahead of 2022 Season

Set Number: X155644 TK1 R8 F22

The BIG3 revealed Saturday that former NBA guard Delonte West is trying out for a spot in the league.

The organization tweeted a photo of West from an open tryout being held in his hometown of Washington, D.C.

Later, the BIG3 tweeted video of West knocking down back-to-back shots from the four-point spot on the court:

The 38-year-old West has suffered from the effects of drug use and the effects of bipolar disorder in recent years.



In September 2020, Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban picked West up at a gas station after he was seen panhandling and attempted to help West get his life in order by offering to pay for his treatment in a drug rehabilitation facility, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Things initially seemed to be going well, as West got a job at the rehab center he attended in Florida last year.

West was arrested in October, however, after allegedly banging on the doors of a Florida police department while holding two open containers of alcohol.

Now, West is trying to return to professional basketball, albeit on a smaller stage than he is accustomed.

The former Saint Joseph's star spent eight seasons in the NBA from 2004-05 to 2011-12 with the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Mavericks.

In 432 career games, he averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

After his NBA career ended, West played in China, as well as with the NBA G League's Texas Legends.

If West can play his way into the BIG3 three-on-three league, he will follow in the footsteps of other notable former NBA stars such as Joe Johnson, Chauncey Billups, Stephen Jackson, Nate Robinson and Amar'e Stoudemire, among others.