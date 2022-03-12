Jamal Murray Rumors: '50-50 Chance' Nuggets Star Returns from Injury This Season

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is "50-50" to debut this season after suffering a torn left ACL against the Golden State Warriors last April, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

"With a month left in the regular season, two league sources described chances of his return at 50-50 at this point," Singer wrote.

"Another league source emphasized the decision on when to return lies with him. As of now, the Nuggets don’t have a cut-off date for when a return would be impossible, two sources said. Murray and the team are taking it on a day-by-day basis. At this point, Murray is getting treatment, testing his body and seeing how it reacts."

Murray spoke with Adam Caparell of Complex on March 3 about his road back.

"I don’t have a specific goal. I’m in no rush,” Murray said. "I just want to feel normal to be able to go out there."

Singer added that Murray's next steps include three-on-three and four-on-four play as well as working on his conditioning and "getting his heart rate up." However, Singer noted that none of the physical hurdles will matter unless Murray is mentally ready to return.

He added that Murray and Michael Porter Jr., who has been limited to nine games this season after having back surgery, could go to Grand Rapids, Michigan, as part of their journey back to the court. Grand Rapids is the home of Denver's G-League affiliate, the Gold.

Murray was averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game before suffering the torn ACL. He broke out in the 2020 playoffs, though, posting 26.5 points per game en route to leading Denver to the Western Conference Finals.

The Nuggets have held down the fort in Murray's absence, going 40-27 and sitting sixth in the Western Conference at the moment. Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo have handled point-guard duties while Nikola Jokic looks primed for another MVP season.

Denver should easily make the playoffs, but having Murray back would be a huge boost as the team looks for its first-ever Western Conference title. The 25-year-old is a clutch player with a track record of postseason success, and he could be the X-factor in this year's playoffs.

However, if he doesn't return, the hope is for him to get back to 100 percent ASAP and be good to go for the 2022-23 season.