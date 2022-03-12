Lakers' Frank Vogel Says LeBron James' Recent Performances 'Unbelievable'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel praised LeBron James after he scored 50 points for the second time in the past six days in Friday night's 122-109 win over the Washington Wizards.

James, who dropped 56 points in a victory against the Golden State Warriors last Saturday, is averaging 36.2 points through five March games and is now tied for the NBA lead in scoring at 29.7 points per game.

Vogel called the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer's recent performances "unbelievable":

