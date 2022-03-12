Freddie Freeman Rumors: Dodgers 'Making a Strong Push,' Offering Multiyear Contract

AP Photo/John Bazemore

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a "strong push" for free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman with a multiyear contract on Friday, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network and Fox Sports.

Morosi added that talks between Freeman and the Dodgers were "intensifying" and that the sides "remain in contact" on a deal that would bring the first baseman back to his home state.

The New York Yankees also reportedly have interest, with Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reporting that his arrival to the Bronx is "definitely still on the table" Thursday.

Of course, there's also the Atlanta Braves, where Freeman has spent the first 12 years of a career that includes five All-Star Games and the 2020 National League MVP award.

Morosi added some more context on the Dodgers' potential signing of Freeman, specifically in regards to the addition of the universal designated hitter rule.

Freeman hit .300 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI for the World Series-winning Braves in 2021. He's been sensational since his first-ever All-Star campaign in 2013, hitting .302 with a .918 OPS and posting a 162-game average of 25 home runs and 86 RBI.

The rich would only get richer in Los Angeles with Freeman aboard. The Dodgers did lose a big bat in shortstop Corey Seager and their ace in Max Scherzer, but this is still a team that won 106 games last year before falling to Freeman's Braves in the NLCS. Adding Freeman would make L.A. the clear favorite to win the National League.