Report: MLB Could End 2022 All-Star Game with HR Derby If Tied After 9 Innings

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

If one Home Run Derby is great, a second Home Run Derby to determine the winner of the MLB All-Star Game would be even better.

Per Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, Major League Baseball could adopt a new way of deciding the Midsummer Classic if the game is tied after nine innings.

Blum highlighted a line in the memorandum of understanding signed by MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association on Thursday titled, "Tentative Agreement—All-Star Game and Home Run Derby."

"If the All-Star Game remains tied after nine innings, the game will be decided by a Home Run Derby between the teams, subject to the parties' agreement on details and format," it says.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.