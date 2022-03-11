Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says He Won't 'Close the Door' on Trevor Bauer Being in Camp

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to open spring training Sunday, Trevor Bauer's status with the club will be a key storyline.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he doesn't want to "close the door completely" on having Bauer with the team during camp.

Last month, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office announced Bauer wouldn't face criminal charges on allegations of sexual assault.

MLB is still investigating the allegations against Bauer, and he could be subject to discipline by commissioner Rob Manfred.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Bauer is expected to be placed on administrative leave for a week as MLB investigates the situation and considers a suspension.

MLB placed Bauer on administrative leave on July 2, 2021, after the allegations were made against him.

The Pasadena Police Department announced June 30 it had opened an investigation after a woman accused Bauer of assaulting her in the city on or around May 16.

Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, issued a statement denying the allegations.

The Dodgers also issued a statement at the time: "The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling this matter. The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time."

MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed Sept. 10 to extend Bauer's administrative leave through the remainder of the season.

Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in 2021. The deal includes opt-outs after each of the first two seasons. He declined his opt-out for the 2022 season in November, per Heyman.

Bauer made 17 starts for the Dodgers in 2021.