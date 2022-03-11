Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw Expected to Sign New Contract with LA in Free Agency

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Veteran starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is reportedly expected to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Friday that there is "heavy industry expectation" Kershaw will remain with the only MLB team he has ever played for.

MLB free agency is open once again after the Major League Baseball Players Association and MLB agreed to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday, thus ending a three-month lockout.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.