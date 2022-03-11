Albert Pujols Rumors: 3 Teams Expressing Free-Agent Interest in Former Dodgers Star

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The adoption of the universal designated hitter beginning with the 2022 MLB season might allow Albert Pujols to prolong his career.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Friday that three teams have reached out to the future Hall of Famer. Univision's Mike Rodriguez listed off the St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies as suitors.

Pujols finished with a .236/.284/.433 slash line and 17 home runs in 109 games with the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.

Under the old rules in which the DH was limited to the American League, a market for the 42-year-old may not have materialized. But now half of MLB effectively has to fill new lineup spots.

Pujols' defensive limitations won't be an issue if he signs as a DH. Even though he finished last year with the Dodgers, it was difficult to envision another NL team signing him as a first baseman.

Beyond the value Pujols might provide at the plate, commercial possibilities are always a consideration when a legend is available. Despite this being such a late stage in his career, his quest for 700 home runs could draw fans to the ballpark or at least get them to tune in on television.

All that notwithstanding, it's worth considering whether pursuing Pujols is sensible.

The 2016 season is when he last finished with a wRC+ of at least 100, which is the baseline for an average hitter, per FanGraphs.

Last year, the 10-time All-Star recorded a career-worst walk rate (4.7 percent) and a strikeout rate (15.2 percent) that was barely better than his personal worst.

After his batting average on balls in play was .260 in 2016, it has fallen steadily each year. That's a testament to his limited mobility and inability to circumvent shifts.

Pujols' legacy was solidified long ago, and there's nothing he can do on the field that will deny him a first-ballot Hall of Fame nod. But his days of being a positive presence in a lineup might be over.