    Zion Williamson Pictured at Pelicans Practice After Joining Team in Foot Injury Rehab

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 12, 2022

    AP Photo/Derick Hingle

    New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson attended the team's practice Friday.

    Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

    Couple more Zion shots from an actual camera and not me trying to shoot it on my phone a court over. <br><br>From the Pelicans’ official IG: <a href="https://t.co/jk5xiSP8CW">pic.twitter.com/jk5xiSP8CW</a>

    Williamson has yet to make his season debut while he recovers from a lingering foot injury. ESPN's Andrew Lopez reported on March 5 that he was expected to rejoin the team after rehabbing in Portland.

