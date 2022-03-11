Report: MLB Players Without COVID-19 Vaccine Can't Play vs. Blue Jays in Toronto

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Unvaccinated MLB players reportedly won't be able to enter Canada for games against the Toronto Blue Jays barring a change in the country's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for visitors before the 2022 season.

Sportsnet's Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith reported Friday the situation was discussed during lockout talks between MLB and the MLB Players Association but that no action was taken before the sides agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday, ending a 99-day stalemate.

Unvaccinated players will be placed on the restricted list for games in Toronto, which means they'll miss out on pay and service time.

