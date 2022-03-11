Kris Bryant Rumors: Bryce Harper Pushing for OF to Join Phillies in Free Agency

G Fiume/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is reportedly pushing the team to sign free-agent third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, one of his longtime friends from Las Vegas.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Harper's efforts on Friday, but he noted Bryant is also attracting interest from the Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners as the offseason resumes following a 99-day lockout.

Harper and Bryant nearly teamed up as members of the Chicago Cubs in 2019.

Bryant explained on the Red Line Radio podcast (via Evan Altman of Cubs Insider) last year the duo went to dinner before Harper hit the free-agent market and discussed his outlook.

"He came to Chicago, he played us, we went to dinner one night at Steak 48 there in Chicago," Bryant said. "We were just talking and I was like, 'Man, it'd be super cool if you came to Chicago.' And he was like, 'Honestly, it's the top of my list.'"

The idea didn't come to fruition as Harper went on to sign a monster 13-year, $330 million contract with Philly in March 2019. Bryant proceeded to leave the Cubs organization last July when he was traded to the San Francisco Giants as Chicago shifted toward a rebuild.

Now it's possible two Vegas natives could become teammates in Philadelphia as the Phillies attempt to keep pace with the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves and big-spending New York Mets in the NL East.

Bryant, who posted a career-low .644 OPS in 36 appearances during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, bounced back in 2021.

The 30-year-old four-time All-Star compiled a .265/.353/.481 slash line with 59 extra-base hits (25 home runs, 32 doubles and two triples) and 10 stolen bases in 144 games between Chicago and San Francisco.

His best statistical season came in 2016 when he captured NL Most Valuable Player honors after tallying a .939 OPS and 39 homers for the Cubs.

The Phillies have needs both in left field and at third base, so they could sign Bryant and slot him in at either position depending on how the rest of their offseason plays out.

A middle of the order that would feature Harper, Bryant, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto would give an offense that finished 13th in runs scored last year a chance to make a significant leap in 2022.