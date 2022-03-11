Carlos Correa Rumors: Cubs Among Favorites to Sign Star SS in MLB Free Agency

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Chicago Cubs are emerging as a contender to sign free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, according to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi.

Morosi reported the Cubs "are poised to play a major role in the courtship of Correa" and "were among the teams that had the heaviest dialogue with Correa’s camp in the hours before the lockout began in early December."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.