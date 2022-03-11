76ers Fan Removed by Security for Heckling Ben Simmons During Nets' Blowout Win

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

During the Brooklyn Nets' 129-100 blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, the Philadelphia fans overwhelmingly let their disdain for Ben Simmons be known as he sat on Brooklyn's bench. But one fan apparently took things too far.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, a fan who was yelling toward Simmons throughout the game was removed from Wells Fargo Center.

It was the first meeting between the Nets and Sixers since the trade that sent Simmons to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden. Philadelphia fans were obviously extra charged up for Simmons' return after he forced his way off the team.

After a disappointing performance in the playoffs last season, Simmons expressed a desire to be traded and later had cited a need to address his mental health as a reason to be away from the team for the entire year prior to the trade. While he has still yet to make his season debut for Brooklyn, the team expects to have him at some point when he's back in game shape.

The Sixers never held a lead in Thursday's loss, which dropped them to 40-25. Star center Joel Embiid led the team with 27 points and 12 rebounds but shot 5-for-17 from the field. No other player on the team scored over 20 points.

Harden had his worst performance since joining the Sixers, finishing with 11 points on 3-of-17 shooting with six rebounds and five assists. He had at least 20 points or 10 assists in all five of his games with Philadelphia.

While Thursday's game was the final regular-season meeting between the Sixers and Nets, the two teams could meet again in the playoffs.