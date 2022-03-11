Freddie Freeman Rumors: Dodgers Have 'Sincere' Interest Amid Yankees Buzz

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Freddie Freeman sweepstakes appears to be heating up following the news that Major League Baseball and the players union have reached an agreement on a new CBA.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a "sincere" interest in the longtime Atlanta Braves first baseman, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, who adds that some in the industry believe he could be the next top-tier free agent to sign a contract.

With the National League finally getting the designated hitter, it would make sense for the Dodgers, who play Max Muncy at first base, to make an offer for Freeman, especially after the loss of the left-handed Corey Seager.

Seager signed a 10-year deal with the Texas Rangers, creating a need for a left-handed hitter in the Dodgers lineup. Freeman is one of the best lefties in the game, hitting .300/.393/.503 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI in 159 games for the Braves last season.

In addition, adding Freeman would allow the Dodgers much more flexibility in the infield. For example, if Freeman is at first base, Muncy could play either second or third base. Adding him opens up a variety of combinations that the club wouldn't otherwise have.

L.A. also has one of the scariest lineups in baseball with Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner. Adding Freeman would make its lineup even more difficult for pitchers to carve through.

However, the Dodgers will face stiff competition for the 2020 National League MVP. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Tampa Bay Rays have already made Freeman an offer. In addition, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays have been linked to the veteran.

And, of course, the Braves are interested in retaining the five-time All-Star who has spent his entire 12-year career with the franchise.

For the Yankees, Freeman would be a significant upgrade from Luke Voit. The same can be said for the Rays, who have Ji-Man Choi at first base.

Behind Freeman, some of the best first basemen available include Anthony Rizzo and Mitch Moreland, which is a pretty big drop-off in talent from the the Braves star. So it's no surprise teams are heavily pursuing him.