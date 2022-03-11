Steph Curry Greets Young Fan in Heartwarming Video Ahead of Warriors vs. Nuggets

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry surprised one of his biggest fans ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena after she missed out on seeing him play in Monday's matchup.

Curry was ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets for rest, and the young fan was devastated to learn he wouldn't be taking the court.

The Warriors noticed how disappointed she was and ended up giving her and her family tickets to their next game in Denver, which just so happened to be on Thursday, only three days later.

It was a nice gesture from Curry and the Warriors, and it's certainly not something you see every day.

Curry and the Warriors are third in the Western Conference with a 44-22 record and could move into a tie for second with a win over the Nuggets on Thursday.