LeBron James Praises Refs for Letting Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Talk Trash

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James was happy to see the officials give Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid a long leash their matchup Thursday night:

The battle between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers was highly emotional following last month's swap of James Harden and Ben Simmons. Embiid got the home fans on their feet when he drew a foul on Durant in the first quarter.

The two superstars had some words for each other before Embiid took his free throw:

Despite some extended trash talk, the officials didn't interfere or give anyone a technical foul.

LeBron has also gotten plenty of leeway this year with just one technical foul, although he was ejected for just the second time in his career. He is still clearly enjoying the sport as a fan with officials letting players be themselves.