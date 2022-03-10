Yankees Rumors: Freddie Freeman 'Definitely Still on the Table' for NY in Free Agency

Megan Varner/Getty Images

Free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman is "definitely still on the table" for the New York Yankees, according to a source to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media.

Kuty said the Yankees are expected to "waste no time" reaching out to Freeman's camp with free agency set to resume ASAP after news of MLB and the MLBPA reaching an agreement on a new labor deal.

Freeman, a five-time All-Star who won the National League's MVP award in 2020, has played all 12 of his MLB seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

He had 31 home runs, 83 RBI, a .300 batting average and .896 OPS for the World Series champion Braves in 2021.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.