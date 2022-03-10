Knicks Rumors: Cam Reddish to Miss Rest of Season With Shoulder Injury

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a right shoulder separation, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reddish's recovery timeline is six weeks, Wojnarowski added. He should be ready for summer workouts and the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

