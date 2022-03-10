X

    Knicks Rumors: Cam Reddish to Miss Rest of Season With Shoulder Injury

    Erin WalshMarch 11, 2022

    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a right shoulder separation, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Reddish's recovery timeline is six weeks, Wojnarowski added. He should be ready for summer workouts and the start of the 2022-23 campaign. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.