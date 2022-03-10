World Series 2022: Dodgers, Yankees, Astros Favored as New CBA Reportedly Reached

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Major League Baseball and the players union reportedly agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday, meaning that baseball will finally be back after months of negotiations.

With Opening Day reportedly expected to be April 7, oddsmakers are already releasing their early favorites to win the 2022 World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Houston Astros are currently the favorites to bring home the hardware, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox also have pretty good odds, while the reigning champion Atlanta Braves have +1200 odds (bet $100 to win $1,200) to repeat as champions this year.

The Dodgers won the World Series in 2020 but failed to reach the big game in 2021 despite returning a lot of their championship roster. The +700 favorites lost to the National League Championship Series to the Braves.

With players like Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler, the Dodgers are primed to make a run for the title this season.

The Yankees, meanwhile, had a disappointing finish to the 2021 campaign, falling to the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Game. But the co-second favorite boasts one of the most dangerous rosters in baseball with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole.

After reaching the World Series last season, it's no surprise the Astros have some of the best odds to win in 2022. The joint-second favorite has consistently been one of the top teams in the AL and has reached the World Series in three of the last five seasons, winning it all in 2017. However, that win was marred by the team's sign-stealing scandal.

The Astros hope to bring another title home in 2022, this time a more legitimate one, though.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.