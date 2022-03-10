Report: MLB Free Agency to Resume Thursday After Players, Owners Agree to New CBA

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

MLB free agency will resume Thursday night after the league and players association settle on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The two sides reportedly agreed to a deal Thursday afternoon, putting an end to the lockout, which began in December:

Free agency was halted along with all other baseball activity when the owners instituted a lockout Dec. 2. There was a burst of big deals in the days prior, including Corey Seager signing with the Texas Rangers, Max Scherzer with the New York Mets and Javier Baez with the Detroit Tigers.

Plenty of big names are still available, with Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant and Freddie Freeman chief among them. The terms of the CBA could be extremely important for these players, especially if interested parties are forced to go over the competitive balance tax line.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed Freeman, Carlos Rodon, Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen and Kyle Schwarber among those who could quickly sign new deals when the lockout ends.

MLB could see a flurry of activity following an agreement.