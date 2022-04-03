Drew McIntyre Defeats Happy Corbin at WWE WrestleMania 38

Photo credit: WWE.com

Drew McIntyre beat Happy Corbin in a grudge match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday.

The match was mostly a showcase for McIntyre and his athleticism. He hit a flying tope over the top rope, sending Corbin and Madcap Moss to the ground.

After kicking out of the End of Days, the Scot rebounded and laid out Corbin with a Claymore Kick to get the clean pin.

Moss attempted to get into the ring after the match, but McIntyre sliced through the ropes with his sword to make him think better of it.

After weeks of trying to get his hands on Corbin, The Scottish Warrior finally had the chance to do so on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The issues between the two men actually date back to last summer when Corbin was down on his luck and asked McIntyre for $100,000, only to get wiped out by a Claymore.

They renewed their rivalry in the winter, leading to a match between the Scot and Corbin's ally, Madcap Moss, at the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year's Day.

McIntyre was victorious, but the heel pair got the last laugh on that night, when they jumped the Scot backstage and injured his neck by crushing it with a steel chair.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While the assault put McIntyre on the shelf for nearly a month, he resurfaced as an entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match and was one of the final two Superstars remaining before getting eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

After falling short in his attempt to earn a WWE or Universal Championship match at WrestleMania, McIntyre set his sights on getting revenge against Corbin and Moss.

The Scot's second pay-per-view match against Moss occurred at Elimination Chamber in February, and it was contested under Falls Count Anywhere rules.

Despite the fact that Moss had Corbin in his corner, the former WWE champion won yet again, giving him a ton of momentum heading toward the biggest show of the year.

The Scot wasn't satisfied, though, as he wanted to make Corbin pay as well. And he got that opportunity when their WrestleMania match was made official.

As expected, McIntyre got the win, and he is likely to use it as a springboard to bigger and better things moving forward.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).