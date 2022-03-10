Tony Hawk Hopes for Full Recovery After Serious Leg Injury from McTwist Attempt

Evan Agostini/Invision for Clio Awards/AP Images

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is on the mend after breaking his leg while attempting a trick Monday.

Hawk tweeted that he broke his femur and posted pictures of his X-ray from the hospital:

Per TMZ Sports, Hawk said a failed McTwist in which he had "very little speed and an unsteady grab" resulted in his crashing.

"The force of my body position upon impact broke my front leg as I came sliding to a stop," he added.

The 53-year-old also tweeted that he "won't stop skating" until he's physically unable to do so.

"A broken leg—with plenty of hardware—will probably be the biggest test of that creed," he wrote. "I’ll be back… maybe not at full capacity but I resigned to that notion years ago as I approached 'mid-life.'"

Injuries are nothing new for Hawk. Men's Journal broke down the many physical ailments that have happened to him over the years, including two screws to repair a fractured funny bone, and a cracked rib when he landed a 900.