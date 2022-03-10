MLB Rumors: Players, Owners Reach Agreement on International Draft in CBA Talks

AP Photo/LM Otero

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have reportedly reached an agreement on one of the sticking points in their negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the two sides agreed they have until July 25 to reach a deal on an international draft that would start in 2024.

If a deal is reached for the draft, the qualifying-offer system will vanish. If there is no deal on an international draft, the qualifying-offer system will stay in place.

