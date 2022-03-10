Danny Green Says 76ers' James Harden Is a 'Workaholic,' Party Habits Overstated

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The memes of James Harden's club habits apparently do not match the reality.

Danny Green came to his new Sixers teammate's defense during an appearance on the Ryen Russillo Show, calling him a "workaholic" and downplaying Harden's partying ways.

"You hear a lot of the stories about Harden like, he likes to party, he likes to do this and that...it's not really true," Green said (20-minute mark). "It's not like he's a partier—he's not out there like that. He is in the gym. He's in the gym, probably overdoing it a lot of times...he's a workaholic. I did not know that about him."

That said, it's not like his reputation as a partier is completely unearned. We all saw the footage of him partying with Lil Baby in Las Vegas when the Houston Rockets were in training camp during the height of a global pandemic. More recently, he was out on the town in Miami with Sixers teammates Georges Niang and Tyrese Maxey last week.

The man loves to have a good time.

That said, you don't become future Hall of Famer with an MVP trophy on your mantle without also being an incredibly hard worker. Harden is perhaps the most motivated he's been in his entire career, having forced a pair of trades in as many seasons and alienating fanbases along the way—all in the name of chasing the championship that has eluded him.

He has to know he's not the most beloved NBA player at this juncture of his career; Philadelphia represents a chance to change the narrative. If Harden and Joel Embiid can lead the Sixers to an NBA championship, they're Philly royalty for life.

As long as Harden's able to continue performing at an All-Star level, there's nothing wrong with him unwinding after a game; we don't police the off-hours activities of any other profession.

Green and Harden's Sixers teammates seem more than satisfied with his work habits so far, and the results have shown on the floor. The Sixers entered Thursday 5-0 in games Harden has started since his arrival.