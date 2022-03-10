Lakers' LeBron James Explains Passing on Potential Game-Winning Layup vs. Rockets

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The bottom continues to drop out for the Los Angeles Lakers, with their latest low point coming Wednesday night in a 139-130 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets.

LeBron James had a chance to win the game on a drive to the basket as time expired in regulation but instead passed the ball out to Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony's jumper from 22 feet hit the back side of the rim to keep the score tied at 120.

"On the drive, I had an angle, for sure. And then David Nwaba came over. And I took a lone one-two step and ended up behind the backboard," James told reporters about passing on the layup after the game. "I was a little bit off-balance. And I could've forced a reverse layup, but I wasn't in the position to feel like I could have gotten a great look. I could have got a decent look, and I feel like Melo's look was a lot better than mine. So, it's literally that simple."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.